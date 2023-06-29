Pikmin 4 trailer explains and shows everything you should know

HQ

Alex was allowed to share his thoughts after playing the early parts of Pikmin 4 a few hours ago, so let's complement that with a handy trailer.

The video below is Pikmin 4's overview trailer, which means it shows and explains pretty much everything you should know about the game. This includes details that even those who've never played a game in the series before will find helpful, but most of it is focused on new elements like helpful Oatchi, special Pikmin, what makes night expeditions different, the multiplayer modes and more. Then it ends by reminding us the game comes to Nintendo Switch on the 21st of July and that you can play a demo right now.