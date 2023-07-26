Pikmin 4 tops UK boxed charts on its debut, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom falls out of top three

HQ

The UK boxed charts data for the last week has been shared by the UK games and interactive entertainment trade body, Ukie. The information shows that Pikmin 4 has stormed to the top of the charts on its debut, knocking FIFA 23 off the top of the list.

As for where FIFA falls to, it drops to second, with The Sims 4: Horse Ranch coming in at third, and knocking The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom out of the top three for the first time since its launch in late May.

Zelda has only dropped to fourth, with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Hogwarts Legacy, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Minecraft, Elden Ring, and Diablo IV making up the rest of the top ten, respectively.

You can catch the full top 40 list for the last week of UK boxed sales data right here.