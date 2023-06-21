Pikmin 4 shows off night expeditions, new demo

HQ

Pikmin 4, arguably Nintendo's biggest game for the rest of 2023, has just shown off new gameplay at the Nintendo Direct on the 21st of June, 2023.

We got our first look at night expeditions, which are a new feature for the franchise, where we can find some Glow Pikmin. However, we'll have to be careful when we head out at night, as this is when creatures enter a frenzy.

Also, we got a look at some of the new abilities we get with our canine companion in Pikmin 4. And, just to finish off the mini showcase of the upcoming title, Nintendo announced a demo for Pikmin 4 set to release on the 28th of June.

Pikmin 4 launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on the 21st of July.