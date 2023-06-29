Pikmin 4 Preview: Can Nintendo continue its incredible 2023 streak?

HQ

It's probably for the best that this preview begins with a confession. Pikmin 4 is my first Pikmin game. Prior to it, the only experience I had with the franchise was the occasional video and playing as Olimar in Super Smash Bros. However, after playing through the first few hours of Pikmin 4, I feel like Danny DeVito at the end of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Season 13. Sitting in my chair, stunned, as I believe I finally get it.

Pikmin 4 begins with a rather simple premise. We find ourselves lost on a strange, alien planet (that might be familiar to us homo sapiens), and are tasked with picking up the rest of the Rescue Corps crew while gathering any other castaways that we find along the way. To help us with this task, we of course have our assorted Pikmin, which come in a rainbow of colours assigned to their specialties, but we also have newcomer Oatchi, a friendly two-legged Rescue Pup.

Oatchi here is a stand-out companion, as he can not only do almost everything that a Pikmin can, but he also doubles as a mount very early on in the game. This becomes especially useful when Oatchi later learns to swim, too, as he acts as a little boat to ferry us and our leafy friends across great puddles to new horizons. His usefulness cannot be overstated, and I quickly found myself becoming attached to this weird, alien dog, prioritising upgrades and defences for him over my own buffs, which actually might be the smartest thing to do, as Oatchi can quickly be worth ten or more Pikmin.

Even though Oatchi is useful, and a welcome addition to the gang, he doesn't take precedence over our Pikmin allies. After all, the game isn't called Oatchi 4. Right from the first couple of hours, we're introduced to a good few Pikmin types, as Pikmin 4 works at a steady but fairly quick pace, ensuring you don't have time to get bored as there's always a new little plant friend coming your way that means you can explore a new part of an area, grab a bit of previously unreachable treasure, or absolutely batter the local fauna. I think I finally understand what a Roman emperor felt like as I hurl dozens of my minions towards a beast many times their size, knowing most will meet an unfortunate end.

As I mentioned before, Pikmin 4 relies on a simple gameplay premise. You enter an area, and slowly pick it apart with your minions, sending them to pick up treasures, find materials, build ways across the map, and deal with any obstacles that come your way. Pikmin 4, at least in the time I've spent with it so far, has managed to avoid being dull despite the gameplay sounding rather formulaic on paper. It is incredibly easy to pick up, and just as hard to put down. The day and night cycle of the early game aids this brilliantly, as you're always cramming in as much as possible before the clock runs out and you have to return to home base, meaning that each new expedition brings a fresh challenge and there's always more to explore. Both of the areas I've explored so far in Sun-Speckled Terrace and Blossoming Arcadia are well-built, promoting that you take your time digging through each part of them with a fine-toothed comb.

As well as the overworld, there are underground segments to dive in, which are often where you'll find castaways as well as a great amount of treasure and sap to give your Pikmin a little speed boost in their actions. While Pikmin 4 hasn't posed a proper challenge thus far, this is where the game puts its best hurdles in your way, as you can't just escape an enemy by running to another area, and are somewhat limited in the Pikmin you can deploy as you'll enter the underground area without the trusty Onion that spawns them. Even if these underground segments don't offer a great challenge, they can still provide a solid break from the sunny overworld if you need it.

Visually, Pikmin 4 might not offer the absolutely breathtaking landscapes of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but it is still rather impressive in the sights it provides. The water especially looks tremendous, and both the cartoonish characters as well as the Pikmin and creatures retain their adorable charm while having a clear visual overhaul. The sound as well creates a light, welcoming atmosphere, where you feel as though you're going through a relaxing jaunt in an expansive garden.

Pikmin 4 is a game I'm struggling to put down right now, and if it can keep up the quality from its first few hours, it is looking to be another hit for Nintendo in 2023, as the company continues its hot streak of incredibly fun and charming games that somehow manage to look great and run well on a console that is edging ever closer to retirement. If you've not yet dipped your toe into this beloved franchise, now may be the time, and you can do so for free with the demo arriving on the Nintendo eShop.