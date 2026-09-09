Pikmin 4 is getting a Nintendo Switch 2 version with a new mode

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We've seen The Legend of Zelda, Super Mario Party, Kirby, Pokémon, and Metroid get Nintendo Switch 2 Editions, and now Pikmin joins the roster of titles getting additional features for Nintendo's latest system.

Dondori Academy comes to Pikmin 4 with the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition. It'll let you take on special challenges around certain levels, where you'll have to master the control of your Pikmin and the terrain around you in order to beat the levels as efficiently as possible. Voice controls for Ochi also were confirmed in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition for Pikmin 4, as part of the Nintendo Direct today.

Pikmin 4's Nintendo Switch 2 Edition arrives on the 12th of November, giving us a new reason to head back into our old saves and see what upgrades the new version brings.