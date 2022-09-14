Pikmin 4 is coming to Nintendo Switch in 2023

Nintendo tends have its own ideas about things. When you think about real-time strategy games, you should think about Pikmin, if you are also considering Nintendo.

Pikmin started in 2001 on Gamecube, and has since then gotten a handful of games every now and then. Back in 2020 we got Pikmin 3 Deluxe on Nintendo Switch, which was of course a remastered version 2013's game Pikmin 3. But that's all in the past.

During the latest Nintendo Direct broadcast, Shigeru Miyamoto himself decided to announce, that Pikmin 4 is coming sometime during 2023. We got a short video that didn't feature any real gameplay, but was all about Pikmin as you might expect. And that's all we know at this point.

The important thing is, that Pikmin 4 is coming next year to Nintendo Switch. And we want it. Badly. Like sooner than later. Now. Just watch the announcement trailer right here in Gamereactor.