Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 had a massive launch in Japan

With sales higher than the three former games combined.

HQ

Just recently, we reported on the news that Pikmin 4 has catapulted to the top of the UK boxed sales charts, showing that the game has been quite well received in the country. But how has the game performed in Japan, where Nintendo is based? Judging by data provided by Famitsu, very, very well.

The Japanese publication notes that Pikmin 4 shifted just over 400,000 physical copies in its first week, and just to prove how well the game has done, this is better than all three mainline Pikmin games beforehand to boot.

It's also worth noting that as Nintendo usually keeps digital sales data under wraps, we have no idea how well Pikmin 4 is doing in the digital market, but it's likely that the 400,000 figure is just the tip of the iceberg.

If you have yet to have the chance to play Pikmin 4, you can find our review here for some thoughts on the title.

Pikmin 4

