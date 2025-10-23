Pikmin 4 gets a big update in November: New Pikmin type, photo mode and peaceful mode for enemies

HQ

When we saw the mysterious Close to You short Nintendo posted on YouTube a few weeks ago, which it later revealed to be Pikmin, many of us thought the company might be anticipating the fifth instalment in the series, now that Nintendo Switch 2 is so lacking in major game release announcements. In the end, it was revealed that it was just a field test for Nintendo's movie division, but it seems that in parallel they were indeed working on something for the latest release in the series.

That's right, almost two years after its release, Pikmin 4 will receive a major free update in November. This update includes cross-over content with the mobile Pikmin title, Pikmin Bloom, as well as adding new modes to the base Nintendo Switch game.

Perhaps most interesting of all will be trying out the new Decor Pikmin, a new variety of these semi-vegetable creatures that mobile players were already familiar with, now making their console debut. Decor Pikmin are Pikmin that wear some sort of decoration they've found around the world, adding variety and colour to your squad of diminutive helpers.

A camera (a Photo Mode) is also added, with certain customisation features such as adding frames, stamps and unique framing.

Last but not least, a new Peaceful Mode will be added where creatures in the world, usually hostile to the presence of Pikmin, will now be neutral unless you attack them first. A good way to introduce your little ones to the Pikmin universe without the usual stress of managing the small army of creatures.

Check out all these improvements in the free Pikmin 4 update below. There's no release date yet, but it's coming next month.