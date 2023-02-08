Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Pikmin 4

Pikmin 4 gameplay confirms July launch date

And we're introduced to new kinds of friends and foes.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

I suspected we'd see Pikmin 4 when 2023's first Nintendo Direct was announced yesterday, and we sure did. Even if it doesn't launch on the Nintendo Switch before the second half of the year.

You won't have to wait much longer, however, as tonight's gameplay trailer reveals that Pikmin 4 is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on July 21. Many of you will probably mark that date in your calendars, as we're also shown new kinds of elemental Pikmin and even a dog-like creature called Oatchi that will help out during both puzzles and combat when this adventure starts in five months.

HQ
Pikmin 4

Related texts



Loading next content