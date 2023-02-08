Pikmin 4 gameplay confirms July launch date

HQ

I suspected we'd see Pikmin 4 when 2023's first Nintendo Direct was announced yesterday, and we sure did. Even if it doesn't launch on the Nintendo Switch before the second half of the year.

You won't have to wait much longer, however, as tonight's gameplay trailer reveals that Pikmin 4 is set to launch on Nintendo Switch on July 21. Many of you will probably mark that date in your calendars, as we're also shown new kinds of elemental Pikmin and even a dog-like creature called Oatchi that will help out during both puzzles and combat when this adventure starts in five months.