Pikmin 4 continues dominance in the Japanese physical game charts

HQ

While FIFA 23 is once again the boxed sales titan in the UK, over in Japan it's a very different story. As Famitsu reports, Pikmin 4 has continued its streak at the top of the charts, claiming the physical sales top slot for the third week running.

It's noted that Pikmin 4 has already shifted 597,000 physical copies in Japan alone, and that while this is enough to keep it on the top of the charts, the big physical winner of the year still seems to be The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which has shifted 1.8 million physical copies in Japan alone since launch.

The Switch is also the boxed titan in Japan still, with the top ten games all being based on the platform.