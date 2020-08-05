Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
news
Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Pikmin 3 Deluxe revealed for Nintendo Switch

New story content is being added, along with new difficulty settings to get younger players up to speed.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

Nintendo just lifted the lid on Pikmin 3 Deluxe, with the repackaged Wii U original set to land on the Switch on October 30. The new and updated version of the adorable puzzler will have multiple difficulty settings, new side-story content in the form a prologue and epilogue (starring Olimar and Louie), plus all of the original DLC.

The game is all about directing cute little Pikmin about the place, and different Pikmin can tackle different challenges, including flying and going underwater. With co-op, new additions to help new players, plus head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards, it looks like Nintendo is trying to give another of its Wii U titles a second lease of life on the Nintendo Switch. We'll find out in October how it all comes together.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 DeluxePikmin 3 Deluxe
Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Related texts



Loading next content