Pikmin 3 Deluxe revealed for Nintendo Switch

Nintendo just lifted the lid on Pikmin 3 Deluxe, with the repackaged Wii U original set to land on the Switch on October 30. The new and updated version of the adorable puzzler will have multiple difficulty settings, new side-story content in the form a prologue and epilogue (starring Olimar and Louie), plus all of the original DLC.

The game is all about directing cute little Pikmin about the place, and different Pikmin can tackle different challenges, including flying and going underwater. With co-op, new additions to help new players, plus head-to-head Bingo Battles and online leaderboards, it looks like Nintendo is trying to give another of its Wii U titles a second lease of life on the Nintendo Switch. We'll find out in October how it all comes together.