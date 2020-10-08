Pikmin 3 Deluxe demo now available

You're watching Advertisements

Not sure if Pikmin 3 Deluxe is the right game for you? Well, why not take the opportunity to find out if it is your next favourite Nintendo franchise by downloading and playing the newly released demo? Late yesterday, Nintendo announced this demo on Twitter and wrote:

"A demo for #Pikmin 3 Deluxe will be available this evening on Nintendo #eShop! The demo version features save-data transfer with the full game! Completing it also gives immediate access to the Ultra-Spicy difficulty mode in the full game, and other perks!"

So basically, you'll be able to keep your progress if you decide to buy Pikmin 3 Deluxe, and you can also unlock a new difficulty with it. We suggest you fetch it right away and hang out with Captain Olimar for a while, as this is is a gem you should not miss out on.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe launches for Switch on October 30.