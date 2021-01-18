Pikmin 3 Deluxe breaks series sales records in Japan

You're watching Advertisements

Pikmin 3 Deluxe has proven to be quite the success in Japan, despite toppling out of the UK Charts after just one week. This revamped WiiU title is now the best selling game for the series in its home territory of Japan with 513,225 physical units sold. Prior to this, it was the original Pikmin that sat on top with 502,996 units sold.

You can check out the Japanese sales of each Pikmin game below:

1. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 513,225

2. [NGC] Pikmin - 502,996

3. [NGC] Pikmin 2 - 483,027

4. [WII] New Play Control! Pikmin 2 - 237,064

5. [WIU] Pikmin 3 - 232,313

6. [WII] New Play Control! Pikmin - 170,866

7. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin - 157,007

Thanks, Nintendo Life.