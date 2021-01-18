Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Pikmin 3 Deluxe

Pikmin 3 Deluxe breaks series sales records in Japan

So far it has managed to shift 513,225 physical copies.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe has proven to be quite the success in Japan, despite toppling out of the UK Charts after just one week. This revamped WiiU title is now the best selling game for the series in its home territory of Japan with 513,225 physical units sold. Prior to this, it was the original Pikmin that sat on top with 502,996 units sold.

You can check out the Japanese sales of each Pikmin game below:

1. [NSW] Pikmin 3 Deluxe - 513,225
2. [NGC] Pikmin - 502,996
3. [NGC] Pikmin 2 - 483,027
4. [WII] New Play Control! Pikmin 2 - 237,064
5. [WIU] Pikmin 3 - 232,313
6. [WII] New Play Control! Pikmin - 170,866
7. [3DS] Hey! Pikmin - 157,007

Pikmin 3 DeluxeScore

Pikmin 3 Deluxe
REVIEW. Written by Kieran Harris

"Pikmin 3 Deluxe helps to build on the strength of an already excellent release by adding heaps more great content to extend its mileage."



