Pikmin 2 and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes could come to Nintendo Switch Online's GameCube library soon

Nintendo Switch Online could soon be getting two more classic GameCube titles from some of the platform owner's biggest franchises. Namely, Pikmin 2 and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes are apparently on the way, as per some newly revealed promotional art.

This art is currently promoting the Nintendo Switch Online service and its Expansion Pack on the Walmart website, as caught by Nintendo Life. In the image, alongside a bunch of releases from older consoles we see Pikmin 2 and Metroid Prime 2: Echoes' cover art in the mix. Neither of these games have been announced yet for the service, but perhaps they'll make their way onto it soon.

Despite this looking pretty legit, as always with something that isn't official from Nintendo itself we have to take it with a pinch of salt. Unfortunately, if this does prove to be true, this may kill some hope for remasters of these games.