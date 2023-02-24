Pikachu to be big part of Pokémon anime reboot

HQ

Pokémon has given fans a look at some significant characters from the upcoming reboot of the show.

For those unfamiliar, Ash has officially retired (a bit early, considering he's still 11) and the show will be getting a new protagonist.

Ahead of Pokémon Day, fans have been granted an initial look at a recurring support character via Pokémon's Twitter account.

The post showcases a character named Friede and his partner Pokémon Captain Pikachu. Eagle eyed fans also think Friede will have a Charizard, judging by the sleeve markings on his jacket.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news soon, which is likely to come at the Pokémon Presents on February 27.