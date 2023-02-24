Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Pikachu to be big part of Pokémon anime reboot

Fans are getting a sneak peak at the new show.

Pokémon has given fans a look at some significant characters from the upcoming reboot of the show.

For those unfamiliar, Ash has officially retired (a bit early, considering he's still 11) and the show will be getting a new protagonist.

Ahead of Pokémon Day, fans have been granted an initial look at a recurring support character via Pokémon's Twitter account.

The post showcases a character named Friede and his partner Pokémon Captain Pikachu. Eagle eyed fans also think Friede will have a Charizard, judging by the sleeve markings on his jacket.

Keep your eyes peeled for more news soon, which is likely to come at the Pokémon Presents on February 27.

