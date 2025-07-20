Pikachu statue rescued from the trash - Turns out It was from the first Pokémon movie

HQ

Some people are seriously heartless, or just painfully uninformed. Because if it hadn't been for one eagle-eyed individual, a historic Pokémon artifact would've ended up in the landfill.

The person in question stumbled upon none other than a Pikachu statue used during the premiere of the very first Pokémon movie, Mewtwo Strikes Back, from 1998. It's a deeply nostalgic find, one that holds great significance for long-time fans of the franchise.

Reddit user ElbowDeepInElmo shared photos of the statue, and unsurprisingly, it caught a lot of attention. People seem genuinely shocked that such an obvious collector's item could have made its way to a garbage room. It's a textbook example of how valuable collectibles sometimes get tossed away, accidentally or out of sheer ignorance.

For those who were there from the beginning of the Pokémon film series, this is like unearthing a time capsule, a tangible relic from the height of the first Pokémon craze.