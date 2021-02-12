Pigs are intelligent enough to play video games

You're watching Advertisements

You might have heard that pigs are actually more intelligent than dogs, and according to a new study by British scientists, these marvellous creatures are actually able to play video games. And they even seem to enjoy it.

Ebony, Ivory, Hamlet and Omelette have been playing with their snouts to get treats, and has turned out to be clever enough to find out that what they do results in in action on the screen. Even after no more treats were given because of a broken dispenser, the pigs wanted to continue to play games when the researchers encouraged them. The lead author Dr Candace Croney had this to say:

"This sort of study is important because, as with any sentient beings, how we interact with pigs and what we do to them impacts and matters to them,"

It even turned out the gamer pigs had different level of skills, with Hamlet and Ivory being streamer material. All pigs performed better than just random inputs, so they clearly knew what they were doing.

Quite impressive, or what do you think?

A true gamer.

Thanks BBC