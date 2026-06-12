Pierre Gasly returns to Monaco GP podium after Alpine exercised Right to Review

HQ

Alpine has successfully managed to reinstate Pierre Gasly in Monaco Grand Prix podium from last Sunday, exercising the "Right of Review" because the time penalties given to Gasly, for speeding in the pit lane during the race, had been erroneous.

Gasly finished the race in third place, improving from starting in fourth place, but after two separate five-second penalties demoted him to seventh place, ruining his first podium of the season. But Alpine protested with evidence that supported that the speed limited penalties were wrong.

And on Friday, it was confirmed that their appeal was successful: Gasly returns to the third position, which means that Isack Hadjar from Red Bull losses his podium, and falls to fourth place. Oscar Piastri, Liam Lawson and Arvid Lindblad also drop one position each. "We would like to thank the FIA and Formula One Management for its transparency and co-operation throughout the Right of Review process and for reaching this decision", said Alpine in a statement.