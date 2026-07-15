Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang close to making surprising move to Deportivo A Coruña

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Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will make a surprise move in his career. The Gabonese striker is close to sign for Deportivo de A Coruña, a team in Galicia, a northern region of Spain, that has just been promoted to first division for the first time since 2018. Several reporters, like Florian Plettenberg, report that the deal has been made, and the 37-year-old striker will be sold from Marseille to Dépor for 1,5 million euros.

Aubameyang played for Marseille during the 2025/26 season, scoring 10 goals and 5 assists in 30 matches, coming from Al-Qadsiah, in the Saudi Pro League. Before that, he played for Chelsea in 2022/23 and for FC Barcelona in 2021/22, but he is better remembered for his stints at Borussia Dortmund between 2013-2017 and Arsenal between 2018 and 2022, winning the FA Cup in 2020, the German Cup in 2017, and a shared Premier League Golden Boot in 2019.

Aubameyang will play as centre forward alongside Nsongo Bil and Zakaria Eddahchouri for this new adventure for Deportivo La Coruña in LaLiga, a club that used to be one of the bests in Spain: won LaLiga 1999/2000, the Spanish Cup twice in 1995 and 2002, and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2003/04.