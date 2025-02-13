Pierluigi Collina proposes changes to make penalties more fair for goalkeepers

HQ

Pierluigi Collina, the most famous referee of all time (cover star in Pro Evolution Soccer 3 and 4, he retired in 2005), still works as a member of the UEFA Referees Committee and Chairman of the FIFA referees committee. And this week (coinciding with his 65th birthday, today Thursday February 13) Collina conceded an interview with Italian side la Repubblica, and proposed an interesting change to how penalties are shot.

In hid oppinion, goalkeepers should be complaining more about the penalty rules, which gives them disadvantage. "On average, 75 per cent of penalties are already scored, and often, the penalty kick is a bigger chance than the one taken away by the foul".

His proposal is to eliminate the change ot play the rebound off the goalkeepers. "One solution is the 'one shot' rule. Just like in penalty shootouts after extra time. No rebound. Either you score or play resumes with a goal kick, period".

Collina says that he has already discussig it with the IFAB (International Football Association Board) which depends on FIFA. And he adds another benefit: "This would also eliminate the spectacle we see before a penalty is taken, with everyone crowding around the area. It looks like horses at the starting gates before the Palio di Siena."

What do you think about this change? Would you like if rebounds are eliminated from penalties? It would make the goalkeeper more chances...