      The Out-Laws

      Pierce Brosnan stars as an infamous bank robber in upcoming Netflix comedy

      The Out-Laws also sees Adam Devine, Nina Dobrev, Ellen Barkin, and Michael Rooker starring.

      Netflix is looking to bolster its line-up next month with an all-new comedy film that stars quite a stacked cast of stars. Known as The Out-Laws, this film sees Adam Devine portraying a straight-laced bank manager who just before marrying the love of his life, Nina Dobrev's Parker, is subject to a bank robbery by an infamous duo of bandits that he suspects are his future in-laws (Pierce Brosnan and Ellen Barkin).

      Needless to say, if you've been looking for a daft comedy this summer, The Out-Laws might just be the one for you, with this film debuting on Netflix on July 7, 2023.

      Check out the trailer for The Out-Laws below.

