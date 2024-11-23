Pierce Brosnan is eager to do Mamma Mia 3

HQ

While Pierce Brosnan's most famous role will no doubt be his time as the super spy James Bond, the actor is also quite famous for appearing in the musical series Mamma Mia. The original ended up being a huge hit and soon led to a sequel too, but despite success with that film as well, we're yet to hear of any solid plans for a third mainline instalment.

But Brosnan has recently spoken with The Hollywood Reporter wherein he notes that he's still interested in returning to the musical franchise. He claims that while no script is available and producer Judy Craymer still hasn't figured out a story for the film, he would like to return to Mamma Mia to continue portraying Sam.

Brosnan adds: "Judy Craymer is a dear friend, and we met during the summer, and I believe that my fellow thespians would all jump at the chance to go and do Mamma Mia 3. I think it's doable. Of course, it's always the story. What is the story? I would definitely welcome the opportunity to go back into the world of Mamma Mia!, for sure."

Even if there is a big question mark around the future of Mamma Mia, Brosnan has a busy next few years lined up, as the actor is attached to a slate of films, including Netflix's adaptation of Richard Osman's novel The Thursday Murder Club.