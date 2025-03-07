Pierce Brosnan is always open to a return as James Bond

HQ

Who will be the next James Bond? Before Amazon MGM Studios took complete control over the franchise it seemed likely that it would be a lesser well-known name, as producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson had tended toward in the past. But now that the production giant is at the helm it seems all the more likely that a bigger name will take over the duties of 007 following Daniel Craig retiring from His Majesty's Secret Service.

While there is still absolutely zero clue as to who the next Bond will be, a former Bond has been asked if he would like to return to the role. Speaking with GQ, Pierce Brosnan stated that he is always open to a reprisal of the Bond job, but does also state the following, which is that the role is typically a younger man's responsibility, and not targeted toward 71-year-olds.

When asked about the rumour of a return as Bond, Brosnan said: "I've heard of that. Of course, how could I not be interested?" He then continues by explaining that it is a "rather romantic notion and idea" and that the role is "best left to another man, really."

Do you think there is space for Brosnan as Bond again? Perhaps he could return to the franchise in more of a supporting role as the next M instead, taking over the duties of Ralph Fiennes' current character in the future?