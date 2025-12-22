Pierce Brosnan: "I couldn't give a fuck" about James Bond's Christmas

HQ

In many ways, it was Pierce Brosnan who had the honor of playing the last traditional Bond, complete with cheesy one-liners, witty humor, amusing Q gadgets, villains with over-the-top plans, and all the other elements that used to be part of the film series - before it became significantly more serious during Daniel Craig's era.

When Brosnan was interviewed by The Times, he was asked a light-hearted question about what James Bond gets up to at Christmas time. But Brosnan was definitely not amused by the question and exclaimed:

"I don't really want to answer the question, and I'm not going to answer the question. Because I couldn't give a fuck! Why would I waste my time thinking about where James Bond would be at Christmas?"

Fortunately, he later had a change of heart and realized that while he may not know what Bond is up to, he does know what at least one Bond actor will be doing:

"I know where Pierce Brosnan's going to be spending Christmas! At home with my wife, in my little island retreat in Hawaii!"

And with that, we know. Merry Christmas, Pierce.