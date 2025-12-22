Pierce Brosnan: "I couldn't give a fuck" about James Bond's Christmas
The iconic Bond actor still gets a lot of questions about the famous agent, but he is not always fond of it.
In many ways, it was Pierce Brosnan who had the honor of playing the last traditional Bond, complete with cheesy one-liners, witty humor, amusing Q gadgets, villains with over-the-top plans, and all the other elements that used to be part of the film series - before it became significantly more serious during Daniel Craig's era.
When Brosnan was interviewed by The Times, he was asked a light-hearted question about what James Bond gets up to at Christmas time. But Brosnan was definitely not amused by the question and exclaimed:
"I don't really want to answer the question, and I'm not going to answer the question. Because I couldn't give a fuck! Why would I waste my time thinking about where James Bond would be at Christmas?"
Fortunately, he later had a change of heart and realized that while he may not know what Bond is up to, he does know what at least one Bond actor will be doing:
"I know where Pierce Brosnan's going to be spending Christmas! At home with my wife, in my little island retreat in Hawaii!"
And with that, we know. Merry Christmas, Pierce.