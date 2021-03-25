Pierce Brosnan has been cast as Dr. Fate in the Black Adam movie

You're watching Advertisements

Former James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan has been cast as Dr. Fate in the upcoming DC Extended Universe movie Black Adam. The role that sees Brosnan take part in the Dwayne Johnson headlined film will see the first look at the Justice Society - a group of heroes who can loosely be regarded as the predecessors to the Justice League.

Brosnan will play Kent Nelson, a son of an archaeologist who was taught the mystical powers of sorcery and provided with the magical Helmet of Fate, to become Dr. Fate. As the hero, Brosnan joins Noah Centineo's Atom Smasher, Aldis Hodge's Hawkman, and Quintessa Swindell's Cyclone, alongside Johnson's Black Adam in the upcoming movie.

The film hasn't yet started filming, although production is slated to begin as soon as April in Atlanta. In terms of a release window, following the delayed production, nothing has been stated as of yet.

