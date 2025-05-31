Pierce Brosnan addresses criticism of his Irish accent in MobLand

HQ

You would think that an Irish actor would be able to deliver a fitting and believable Irish accent, but for Pierce Brosnan's case in Paramount+'s drama series MobLand, this hasn't nearly been the reality. The former James Bond and Mamma Mia star has been the subject of criticism for his unusual and bizarre accent, which has shocked many as he naturally speaks in an Irish accent.

As for what went wrong seeing Brosnan deliver such a peculiar accent, he recently spoke with Radio Times magazine, where he noted that he had to go above and beyond because his natural accent wasn't nearly strong enough for the role of the crime patriarch Conrad Harrigan.

"My own accent is very soft. Conrad's accent is a million miles away from me. I told [my dialect coach] that I needed a Kerry accent, so he gave me the name of a man and I googled the guy and that was it. It was a Kerry accent. And so, I just gave it full tilt."

The question now is whether Brosnan will change Conrad's accent for any future episodes, assuming MobLand does see a renewal for a second season, something it has yet to be privy to despite strong opening viewer figures.