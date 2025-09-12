Pictures of the new Toyota GR Corolla MN have leaked

HQ

The Toyota GR Corolla is a really hot little rally car with 300 horsepower and WRC-inspired all-wheel drive with adjustable centre diff and manual transmission. Unfortunately, it was never released in Europe, but there is still hope for us here, because apparently an even worse version is on the way, which will be called GR Corolla MN, which stands for Meister of Nürburgring.

Here, the rear seat has been removed, the engine will house 330 horsepower according to leaks from earlier today, and the car will of course be lighter than the existing model. The shell seats that the driver and (most likely terrified) passenger will sit in are of the shell type and look to have been inspired by the WRC car, and on the rear part of the roof we find a large carbon fibre wing that fits perfectly with the carbon fibre hood and roof.

