Pickmon looks like Pokémon meets Breath of the Wild - And the internet has some questions

Charming copy or shameless plagiarism? That's the question you might ask yourself when you watch the trailer for the upcoming game Pickmon, which to many looks like someone took equal parts Pokémon and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and threw them into a blender.

In the trailer, a Link-like hero runs around in open landscapes that look like they were lifted straight out of Nintendo's franchise, while interacting with and collecting small monsters—which, of course, are suspiciously reminiscent of the iconic Pokémon.

Palworld meets Zelda is now being chanted in many places online, and the bigger question now is whether Nintendo and their normally hungry lawyers will let this pass. The Japanese gaming giant is notoriously cautious when it comes to its trademarks, and rightly so.

What do you think, is this a shameless copy?