Pick up Rayman Raving Rabbids for free for a limited time

To celebrate the year of the Rabbit, Ubisoft has made Rayman Raving Rabbids free for a limited time on its webstore.

From now until the 1st of February, get your hands on the classic Rayman adventure, that introduced us to the now widely recognised Rabbids.

It's a great title for those who love the loud fuzzy creatures and those who despise them, as the Rabbids appear as the antagonists of this iconic 2006 adventure and party game.

Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, the latest game to feature the Rabbids, was considered a sales failure for Ubisoft. Still, this doesn't seem as if it'll stop the insane white rabbits from gracing our screens, as they have proved to be a more than profitable IP in the past.