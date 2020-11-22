English
Piazza San Marco in Italy celebrates the PS5's launch

A light show took place in celebration of the console's European launch.

To celebrate PlayStation 5's European launch, Sony Interactive Entertainment has illuminated some of the most important historical monuments and iconic places in 25 different areas around the world, through spectacular light effects and projections.

As for Italy, the company has chosen the suggestive city of Venice to celebrate PlayStation 5's release. On the floor of Piazza San Marco, a show was staged using a special Floor Projection technique of almost 2,400 square meters, able to envelop the entire area with projections dedicated to PlayStation 5.

The light show was made possible thanks to the installation of five cameras placed in strategic points of extraordinary artistic value, including the Bell Tower, the loggia of the Basilica, and the Clock Tower. Below, you can take a look at some shots from Piazza San Marco, in Venice.

