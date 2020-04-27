Physics-based Total Tank Simulator lands on PC in May

Developer Noobz from Poland and publisher 505 Games have announced the release date of their new game, a physics-based war game set in a reimagined version of World War II, Total Tank Simulator. As the title implies, you will control lots of tanks from six different nations, each with a unique campaign and some bizarre-sounding special units.

Here you can strategically deploy your armies and then let them battle it out with the physics-based engine taking control. You can also get your hands dirty by controlling one of your units directly, from tanks, planes, to soldiers, snipers, and more. There are 50 maps to choose from with hundreds of units and weapons, in addition to detailed environments such as deserts, green fields, through to the snowy plains of Russia.

Total Tank Simulator will be available on Steam on 20 May with £16.49 price tag. You can save 10% by buying the game during the game launch week and enable rewards if you wishlist it. Check out the trailer below, and stay tuned for more as we've got someone playing right now.