Physical Xbox version of Baldur's Gate III needs 4 discs

And you thought Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth on two discs was a lot.

Baldur's Gate III is finally getting its physical release. Over 6 months after the game initially launched, the Collector's Edition of the game is nearing its launch, and console players will soon be able to enjoy their physical version of the RPG.

For PC players, there will be no disc, which according to Michael Douse, director of publishing at Larian, means they might get their copy sooner. For Xbox players, they'll have to install the game on a whopping 4 discs.

According to Douse, this was because one of the discs was 500MB over the limit allowed in an Xbox Series X, meaning they went from 3 to 4 discs. Still, it was either that or cut content to squeeze the game onto a smaller amount of discs, so it's probably for the best.

Will you be picking up the Collector's Edition of Baldur's Gate III?

