Physical PS4 and Switch versions of Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All are now available for pre-order

HQ

Pre-orders for physical PS4 and Switch versions of Asterix & Obelix: Slap Them All are now available via Strictly Limited Games. The Ultra Collector's Edition can be purchased for £128.99 and it's expected to release sometime this December. At present. only this version is available and it's unclear whether a standard retail release will materialise.

The Ultra Collector's Edition is limited to just 3,500 copies on Nintendo Switch and 1,500 on PS4. Some of the extras contained within this special release include a colour changing LED-Lamp, a figurine of the titular characters, and a collector's coin. Additionally, it also includes three extra Asterix games: XXL Remastered, XXL2 Remastered, XXL3.

You can take a look at its contents below: