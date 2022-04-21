Cookies

      news

      Physical PDXCON to take place this September

      It'll be based in Stockholm, Sweden and will include exclusive opportunities, such as the chance to play Victoria 3.

      HQ

      Paradox Interactive has revealed that PDXCON will officially be returning this year, and that after a stint as a digital-only event, will be a physical show taking place in Stockholm, Sweden.

      Set for September 2-3, the show is slated to offer "exclusive activities and experiences for attendees" and will also present a chance for fans to get hands-on with the upcoming strategy title Victoria 3.

      Otherwise, it's noted that the event will boast live musical performances, hands-on gaming time with Paradox developers, and even a "massive live-action 'megagame'" designed exclusively for PDXCON.

      HQ
