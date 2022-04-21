Physical PDXCON to take place this September

HQ

Paradox Interactive has revealed that PDXCON will officially be returning this year, and that after a stint as a digital-only event, will be a physical show taking place in Stockholm, Sweden.

Set for September 2-3, the show is slated to offer "exclusive activities and experiences for attendees" and will also present a chance for fans to get hands-on with the upcoming strategy title Victoria 3.

Otherwise, it's noted that the event will boast live musical performances, hands-on gaming time with Paradox developers, and even a "massive live-action 'megagame'" designed exclusively for PDXCON.