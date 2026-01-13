Physical Nintendo Switch 2 edition of Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds to launch in March

HQ

For one reason or another, physical collectors have been starved since the Nintendo Switch 2 era began. With the introduction of Game-Key Cards, many publishers opted away from complete physical cartridges and instead simply provided codes or ways to unlock digital editions of their games, despite offering boxed editions all the same...

For Sega and its recent hit, Sonic Racing: CrossWorlds, this has somewhat been the case, as the game launched on Nintendo Switch 2 (later than the other platforms for some reason too) solely in the form of a digital edition, but with the caveat that it would eventually get a physical version too.

It's unclear why it has taken so long to get a physical version of the game on the platform, but the good news is that it's almost here, as on March 26, this will arrive and will offer an edition that is entirely available on the cartridge. Huzzah!

This physical edition will set fans back £64.99 (the same price as the digital version on Switch 2), but will no doubt catch the attention of physical collectors.

