Physical copies of Sonic Colours: Ultimate have been delayed in Europe

SEGA has announced that all physical editions of Sonic Colours: Ultimate have been delayed in Europe. This is said to be due to "unforeseen logistical issues" and it affects both the standard edition and the keyring edition of the game. SEGA has reassured fans, however, that this will not impact the digital release of Colours Ultimate, which is still on track to launch on September 7.

The full statement from SEGA reads: "Due to unforeseen logistical issues, all physical editions of Sonic Colors: Ultimate, which include both the standard and keyring edition; will be delayed across all EMEA markets, excluding Australia and New Zealand. This does not impact the digital release across all first party platforms. Sega is committed to customer satisfaction and we apologise for this unfortunate delay."

This is disappointing indeed for those in Europe who have pre-ordered a physical copy, and to make matters worse, SEGA hasn't yet provided a revised release date. We will be sure to keep you updated once further details on this emerge in the future.