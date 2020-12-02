Photo Mode shown off in Cyberpunk 2077 video

You're watching Advertisements

CD Projekt Red has detailed pretty much every core aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 in its Night City Wire episodes, but one specific feature that will get a ton of usage from the get-go on December 10 has stayed under the radar until today.

I'm of course talking about Cyberpunk 2077's Photo Mode, which the talented studio is finally showing off in this new video. By being able to change camera angles, filters, facial expressions, poses, depth, grain, stickers and so much more, it's seems like we'll be able to capture some incredible screenshots in the highly anticipated game. You can see some examples of this towards the end of the video above.