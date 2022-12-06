Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

God of War: Ragnarök

Photo Mode is now available in God of War: Ragnarök

The free update has provided a bunch of ways to better capture your Norse adventure.

HQ

Have you been waiting for a chance to better capture and showcase your adventures through the Nine Realms in God of War: Ragnarök? If so, Santa Monica Studio has just the solution for you, as the developer has now released a free update for the game, which brings the Photo Mode feature.

As for what this will allow you to do includes changing the facial expressions of Kratos, Atreus, Freya, Brok, Sindri, Tyr, Angrboda, Thor, and Thrúd, as well as hiding characters from a scene, changing field of view, depth of field, focus distance, film grain, exposure, apply borders, and whole array of other tools to create striking shots from one of the year's most visually detailed titles.

To get some extra tips about how to use the Photo Mode, a new PlayStation Blog post has been released which touches upon all the new additions.

God of War: Ragnarök

