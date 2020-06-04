Phogs delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

You're watching Advertisements

In 2018, a particularly interesting indie game got our attention on PAX East. This co-op puzzle game is called Phogs, and it lets you "play as a duo of dogs and you can stretch your body out, you can grab stuff and you have to work together. You can either play singleplayer using one controller or you can share a controller and play co-op with a friend, or you can grab two controllers and play together", as the publisher explained to us.

Phogs was scheduled to launch in June, but according to the publisher and developer, the plan has been changed.

In a blog post, Coatsink and Bit Loom Studios have announced that the release of Phogs has been pushed back to later this year due to the ongoing pandemic. Even though they have been working as hard as possible, it seems that the game is "still under construction" and the team will need more time to get ready.

It is not all gloom and doom, however. Phogs is included in the Steam Game Festival and those who are interested actually can play the demo for free on Steam from June 9 to June 14. At least we'll have something to try first, right?

Phogs will be available on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam.