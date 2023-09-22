Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy confirmed for Game Pass

And Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy has finally gotten a release date.

We love Ace Attorney just as much as everyone else, and while we're waiting for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, we have some good news for Game Pass subscribers.

Capcom has confirmed that Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (a massive trilogy that launched 2019 including updated HD versions of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Justice for All and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Trials and Tribulations) will be added to Game Pass on September 26, which means we can look forward to play the collection starting next week.

They also shared a new trailer of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, another really big collection including Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice. Capcom hasn't specified the release previously and only said it would be released early 2024, but the trailer ends with a solid released date as it turns out it premieres on January 25 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

This collection offers "improved HD resolution, smoother animations, all presented in 16:9 aspect ratio for the entire collection". Capcom also says it includes a "newly created UI will also be added to fit modern screen sizes along with enhanced menu and system features".

Sound pretty great, check out the new trailer below.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy

