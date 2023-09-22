Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy confirmed for Game Pass

HQ

We love Ace Attorney just as much as everyone else, and while we're waiting for Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, we have some good news for Game Pass subscribers.

Capcom has confirmed that Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney Trilogy (a massive trilogy that launched 2019 including updated HD versions of Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Justice for All and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Trials and Tribulations) will be added to Game Pass on September 26, which means we can look forward to play the collection starting next week.

They also shared a new trailer of Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy, another really big collection including Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Dual Destinies and Phoenix Wright: Ace Attorney - Spirit of Justice. Capcom hasn't specified the release previously and only said it would be released early 2024, but the trailer ends with a solid released date as it turns out it premieres on January 25 for PC, PlayStation, Switch and Xbox.

This collection offers "improved HD resolution, smoother animations, all presented in 16:9 aspect ratio for the entire collection". Capcom also says it includes a "newly created UI will also be added to fit modern screen sizes along with enhanced menu and system features".

Sound pretty great, check out the new trailer below.