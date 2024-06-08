Phoenix Springs to launch this September

If you've been keeping a close eye on Calligram Studio's strikingly animated story-rich mystery game Phoenix Springs, you are probably aware that the game just made an appearance at the Day of the Devs showcase.

During the broadcast, it was just confirmed that the indie title will be making its debut later this year on September 16, 2024 to be exact. The game will be debuting on PC, and if you're not familiar with the game, you can catch a brief explanation of what it will be offering below, as well as some new images.