Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is arriving on PS4 & Xbox One on October 1

Via the official Phoenix Point Twitter account, developer Snapshot Games has announced that Phoenix Point, the turn-based strategy game that was initially released on Mac and PC back in December 2019, is finally coming to consoles.

Phoenix Point: Behemoth Edition is expected to arrive on PS4 & Xbox One on October 1, and then land on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X later. The Behemoth Edition includes the base game, three previously released DLC packs plus the new 4th DLC "Corrupted Horizons", and updated control support.

PC players, worry not, Snapshot Games didn't forget you. The new DLC "Corrupted Horizons" will be released for PC on October 1 as well.

Is this something you've been waiting for?