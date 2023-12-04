Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Phoenix Labs lays off over 30 developers

It's the second round of layoffs for the company this year.

This year has been a rough one for the game development scene, as there have been a multitude of layoffs affecting studios all around the world. The latest company to experience this is Phoenix Labs, who has now gone through its second round of layoffs this year alone.

Gamesindustry.biz reports that several employees have noted that they have been let go by the developer on their LinkedIn profiles, and that the total number of layoffs seems to amount to 34 people.

Phoenix Labs has since confirmed the layoffs in a statement where it mentions that the impact of the laid off staff "will be missed and live on through everything the studio does moving forward" and that work on the developer's games continues on track, including that of Fae Farm's DLC and Dauntless updates.

