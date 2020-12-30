Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
"Philosophical sequel" to Contagion in development

Steven Soderbergh and Scott Z. Burns are once again working together to continue this scary-real story.

Steven Soderbergh's very realistic pandemic thriller Contagion felt almost like a prophecy and even more frightening when the Coronavirus spread globally. This also gave the movie a second wind as it once again became very popular.

Now Slashfilm reports that the director is working on a "philosophical sequel" to the virus movie, once again together with Scott Z. Burns. Here's what Soderbergh had to say about it:

"I've got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that's a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion, but in a different context. You'll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, 'So, what's the next iteration of a Contagion-type story? We have been working on that; we should probably hot foot it a little bit."

Soderbergh usually works very fast with these things, so hopefully, we'll get to see the result in a not too distant future. What did you think about the original Contagion?

