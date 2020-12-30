"Philosophical sequel" to Contagion in development

You're watching Advertisements

Steven Soderbergh's very realistic pandemic thriller Contagion felt almost like a prophecy and even more frightening when the Coronavirus spread globally. This also gave the movie a second wind as it once again became very popular.

Now Slashfilm reports that the director is working on a "philosophical sequel" to the virus movie, once again together with Scott Z. Burns. Here's what Soderbergh had to say about it:

"I've got a project in development that Scott Burns is working with me on, that's a kind of philosophical sequel to Contagion, but in a different context. You'll kind of look at the two of them as kind of paired, but very different hair colours. So, Scott and I had been talking about, 'So, what's the next iteration of a Contagion-type story? We have been working on that; we should probably hot foot it a little bit."

Soderbergh usually works very fast with these things, so hopefully, we'll get to see the result in a not too distant future. What did you think about the original Contagion?