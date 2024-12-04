Philomena Cunk is returning in January

There have been some great spoof characters and mockumentary personalities over the years, with some personal favourites including Steven Toast, Alan Partridge, and David Brent, but one that continues to find success and remain in the public eye is Diane Morgan's Philomena Cunk.

The fictional documentary host is known for being absurdly deadpan and daft and over the years this humour has led to a collection of great television, something that will be expanded on in the New Year.

We say this because Netflix has announced that it has secured an upcoming hour-long Philomena Cunk documentary special fitting into the existing Cunk on Life series, which will aim to tackle the biggest question of them all: "What's the point of it all?"

The special will debut on the streamer on January 2, and with that premiere less than a month away, you can see a first glimpse at the show below.