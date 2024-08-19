Philips Hue Twilight adds a tasteful bedside lamp to the Hue range

HQ

We're often fond of Philips' Hue range here at Gamereactor, and the latest addition to it is the Philips Hue Twilight. Essentially, it's a night light or bedside lamp, designed to lull you to sleep with a lovely gradient of light.

With a subtle, elegant design, and over 25,000 hours of light to offer, to call it a strong lamp would be a disservice. However, there is a caveat to this light, and that's the price. At just under £250, you're paying a pretty penny for this, but is it worth it?

Well, you can find out in our Quick Look below, or in our full, extensive review of the Philips Hue Twilight here.