Philips Hue Twilight

The coolest thing is when Philips Hue produces their own lights from scratch. Make no mistake, their various bulbs, fixtures and other gadgets that automate and "smartify" the home are also almost always solid products, but when they think outside the box and offer the whole shebang in one product, something special usually happens.

The latest addition is Twilight, and this night light, or if nothing else a lamp designed to sit on the bedside table, is launched in direct competition with a host of other lamps designed to lull you to sleep with specific gradient light scenarios. First and foremost, it's "just" an extremely tasteful lamp, one of the most tasteful Philips Hue has designed, if you ask me. The base is cork, both base and shade are moulded together, almost merging in the middle, and the cable is routed out through a cable channel at the back. It's elegant, subtle, and will fit in just about anywhere.

Furthermore, the basics are in place, as they always are with Hue. It delivers 4000K at 1380 lumens and is rated for 25,000 hours of use. It's hard to test, but from what I can see, these are pretty superior specifications.

It consists of two light sources, there is one central one at the front, but at the back a series of gradient LEDs are installed, which via ColorCast technology delivers pretty accurate colour transition. You can of course play around with specific setups if that's what you want, but the whole idea is that Hue has worked with a number of scientific colour and light combinations that we know for sure lower stress levels. Funnily enough, this is described in several places as "science-based scenes", but I haven't been able to find any actual research or expert opinions to back this up. So take it with a grain of salt. It is relaxing though, and thanks to Hue's Ultra-Low Dimming, both light sources can be turned way, way down. This gives you a lot of options to create a scenario that makes you feel relaxed.

It's all activated through the app, or Google Home, or via a voice assistant, but there's a physical button on top of Twilight that can not only activate a specific sleeping scenario if that's what you want, it can control other lights in your bedroom so other Hue lights work with Twilight.

It works brilliantly and exists in that tension between the tactile and the digital that makes it so much easier to interact with these smart home gadgets. Furthermore, Hue still masters both design and production, and Twilight oozes luxury. The only main complaint is the price. Hue tends to be relatively modest when it comes to their own lamps, but a little under £250 is quite expensive, actually too expensive if you ask me.

However, that shouldn't stop the wealthy, or just those saving up, from buying what can only be described as an excellent and efficient lamp for the bedroom.

