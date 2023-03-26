Philips Hue Go is the portable smart light you never knew you needed

HQ

While you probably don't associate the smart light space with being portable, Philips has decided to crack that nut anyway with its latest offering, the Hue Go portable table lamp. While you can probably already piece together what makes this lamp so unique, the idea is that you can easily carry this gadget to wherever you're looking to bring a colourful ambience, with it even rated for outdoor use as well.

With Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatibility, as well as instant wireless dimming, we've made the lamp the focus of our latest episode of Quick Look, and you can check that out below to see a bunch of extra facts and thoughts from our very own Magnus.