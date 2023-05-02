We've seen Philips and AOC's new gaming monitors

HQ

Global marketing manager Stefan Hammer is beaming as he steps forward to kick off AOC/MMD's presentation. It's not too hard to see why as TPV, which houses Philips and AOC's product portfolio, is doing really well right now and the display manufacturing figures globally show that they stayed at 34% market share from last year. Very impressive indeed. He continues to talk about what the market for gaming monitors is trending towards and it is clear that the development into the future lies in monitors with a high refresh rate. It's sweet music to my ears because as gamers, we naturally want monitors that are as fast as possible, and if the demand and production of high refresh rate screens increases, the prices will drop, which is very nice for consumers.

Furthermore, he mentions that the sale of monitors is slowly but surely starting to increase again after the dip that naturally came after the years with Covid-19, when just about everyone in the whole world bought new monitors. The trend points to an increase in the last quarter of this year. Stefan continues to talk about the launch from last autumn and the new Philips Evnia concept where they invest heavily in gaming monitors with a focus on a more modern design and innovative solutions. The idea is that all Philips gaming displays will go under the Evnia name and be divided into three series, the 3000, 5000, and 8000 series, where the latter is the best in terms of performance and hardware.

Then it's time for the product manager of AOC, César Reyes Acosta, to take over the well-polished presentation and show off the 2023 news. However, he first starts by showing some interesting numbers for how the trend around gaming looks in general and even if it's not front page news right away, it's fun to see where it's going. Right now there are around 2.5 billion gamers around the world, of which 323 million are here in the EU, and the average age for gamers here in Europe is 34 years old. About half are highly educated and more than half have full-time jobs with good pay, which César jokingly says is perfect as we can buy more expensive screens. He goes on to show a chart of the last three years from 2020 onwards where sales of faster, higher resolution displays are slowly but surely starting to increase. Full HD screens at 144/165Hz still account for around half of sales at 47% but that trend is pointing downwards and QHD together with 240Hz screens account for the biggest increase. Ultra HD is increasing slowly but surely and accounts for around four percent of the market last year, while OLED/mini-LED looks set to take up around two percent in 2023. It's super exciting with OLED in particular as it feels like the natural step up from IPS panels.

César continues to present five new screens and a new headset. There are three new screens from AOC, two new ones from Evnia, and the headset is from AOC Gaming where the new AG276QZD OLED screen from the Agon Pro series looks the most interesting. A 27-inch OLED screen with QHD resolution, 240Hz refresh rate and 0.01 millisecond response time. In the demo room it had Cyberpunk 2077 running and it looked very, very good. I ran around the streets a bit in the game chatting with pedestrians and was impressed by the monitor's qualities. The colour reproduction felt great and I really like the neat stand, which barely took up any space at all on the desk. It will be super exciting to take a closer look at it when it launches in June.

From AOC Gaming comes the AG405UXC, which is a 40-inch WQHD screen with IPS panel, 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time. It also has a real KVM switch of 90 Watts and is therefore intended for those of you who want to use the same keyboard, mouse and screen on both a work computer and your personal computer. It also arrives in June and looked very good in terms of image quality. It is quite large, however, and requires a good amount of desk space. There will also be a new 24-inch QHD screen with IPS panel, 165Hz and 4ms response time from AOC Gaming called Q24G2A/BK. There, they have focused on the pixel density, which is 123 PPI or pixels per inch, and it really shows because there is a different clarity in the image compared to a standard FHD screen of the same size, which is 92 PPI.

The latest from AOC is a new wireless headset known as the GH501, which brings up to 70 hours of battery life, DTS:X, and a detachable microphone. The little time I had to test sounded promising and it sat very comfortably on my head. It will release in July and will be compatible with all platforms.

From Philips Evnia, two new screens are coming this May in their two cheaper series that complement the already presented models from the premium 8000 series. The first is called 25M2N3200W and is a lightning-fast 24.5 inch FHD VA screen at 240Hz with a 1ms response time, and the other is named 25M2N5200P and is an even faster same size FHD IPS display at 280Hz with 1ms response time. On the IPS screen, Counter-Strike: Global Offensive was playing as a demo game and I was left stunned for a long time because of how beautifully fluid it was on that screen. Lightning-fast response time, clear colour reproduction and 280Hz refresh rate really work well to offer up a great image. It really feels like Philips is on the move with Evnia and that AOC - which has been at the top for a long time with its screens - stepping into OLED is a really interesting development, and we at Gamereactor are really keen to put them on the test bench when they debut.