Philips 9000 Prestige is looking to give you the best shave of your life

This electric shaver prides itself on being gentle yet precise.

An electric shaver is a bit like an electric toothbrush. If you buy a good one it should last you a considerable number of years with the right care. That's precisely the case with Philips 9000 Prestige too, an electric shaver that prides itself on offering a very close shave that is gentle and kind on the skin.

With a whopping 165,000 cutting actions per minute and 72 self-sharpening blades, this shaver could be an ideal bit of technology for someone who wants a quality shave every morning.

To learn more about the Philips 9000 Prestige, you can check out the latest episode of Quick Look below, where our very own Magnus shares a ton of facts and thoughts about the lifestyle gadget.

